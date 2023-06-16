Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Position Reduced by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3 %

Fiserv stock opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,883,625. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

