FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Director Conrad Yiu Buys 55,000 Shares of Stock

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) Director Conrad Yiu acquired 55,000 shares of FiscalNote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,511,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,955. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FiscalNote Price Performance

Shares of FiscalNote stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 195.00% and a negative return on equity of 148.26%. The business had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FiscalNote

FiscalNote Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,634,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FiscalNote during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,440,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FiscalNote by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 119,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 18,425 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

