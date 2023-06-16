First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,229,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,013 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,138,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,519,000 after purchasing an additional 171,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,564,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,885,000 after purchasing an additional 179,216 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,733,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,915,000 after purchasing an additional 173,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

