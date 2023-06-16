First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the May 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 186,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,001. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.52. The stock has a market cap of $268.30 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $47.42.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

