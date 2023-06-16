First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the May 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 186,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,001. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.52. The stock has a market cap of $268.30 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $47.42.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%.
The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
