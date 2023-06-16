First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Stock Price Up 1%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.73 and last traded at $70.73. Approximately 6,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 26,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.05.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.54. The company has a market cap of $219.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
