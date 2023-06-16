First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) traded up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.63 and last traded at $35.59. 31,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 41,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $286.50 million, a P/E ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 1.09.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s payout ratio is -145.45%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.