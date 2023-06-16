First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) traded up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.63 and last traded at $35.59. 31,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 41,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $286.50 million, a P/E ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 514.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,256,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,157 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 340,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 159,051 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 114,463 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,465,000.

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

