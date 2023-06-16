First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 1.2% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Park National Corp OH owned about 0.32% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $26,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,168,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,211,000 after acquiring an additional 279,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,765,000 after acquiring an additional 93,954 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,113,000 after acquiring an additional 460,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,370,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,607,000 after acquiring an additional 125,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,464,000 after acquiring an additional 187,622 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $74.69. 18,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,566. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average is $72.67.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.