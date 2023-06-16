First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.50

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 3334634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -2.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

