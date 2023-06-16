First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) CEO Kevin P. Riley Acquires 13,150 Shares

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $342,689.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,672.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.45. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $255.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.42 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 22.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIBK. StockNews.com began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.