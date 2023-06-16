First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,968,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,570 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $95,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FR. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 37,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $397,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $52.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.62. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $55.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.76%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading

