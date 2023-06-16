First Financial Bank Trust Division Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,126,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after buying an additional 3,443,687 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 12,613.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,129,000 after buying an additional 3,341,152 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,795,000 after buying an additional 2,874,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

Kroger Stock Down 0.5 %

KR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.69. 1,476,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,407,170. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

