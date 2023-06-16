First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 191 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,430 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $880,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 50,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,249,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,884,997. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $136.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.25.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

