First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 1,629 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CSX were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CSX by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after buying an additional 6,044,645 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 5.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,010,000 after buying an additional 1,414,959 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CSX by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,389,000 after buying an additional 2,940,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,267,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,096,291. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

