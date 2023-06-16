First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Up 0.8 %

Boeing stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.07. 1,850,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,866,938. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.44. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

