First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

TIP stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.66. 378,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,715,871. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

