First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $4.40 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 228,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,514,000 after buying an additional 8,707,074 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,765,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,562,227. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.76.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

