First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $258,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Southern were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.68. 2,093,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,816. The firm has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

