First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $2.84 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,686,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $406.27. 396,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,873. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $375.92 and a 200-day moving average of $404.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

