First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,120 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.2% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Target were worth $10,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $725,870,000. Amundi boosted its position in Target by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 184.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 643,746 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

TGT traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.75. 1,508,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,227. The stock has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.29 and a 200 day moving average of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.