First Financial Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $36.16. 11,756,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,974,457. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average is $29.19. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.68, a PEG ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

