First Financial Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $85.92. The stock had a trading volume of 914,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,173. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.87. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

