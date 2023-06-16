Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) PT Raised to C$48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Finning International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Finning International stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776. Finning International has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

