Financial Alternatives Inc Makes New $217,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92,855 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $834,000.

DFAT opened at $46.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.04. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

