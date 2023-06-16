Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,900 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the May 15th total of 557,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 163.9 days.

Fibra Terrafina Price Performance

Shares of CBAOF remained flat at $1.88 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,940. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68. Fibra Terrafina has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered Fibra Terrafina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

