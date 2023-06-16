Fetch.ai Market Cap Hits $156.30 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $156.30 million and approximately $39.60 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000727 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00044155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00033528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000817 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,195,670 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

