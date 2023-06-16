Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $0.18

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000712 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $148.94 million and approximately $29.49 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00044744 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00033871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015517 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,195,670 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

