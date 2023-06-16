Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Research Coverage Started at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

FERG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Societe Generale cut shares of Ferguson to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5,292.33.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $151.88 on Tuesday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $152.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

