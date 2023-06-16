FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $280.00 at Raymond James

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.21.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $236.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.87.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its holdings in FedEx by 64,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,230 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 24,422.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,721 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 21,900.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 878,443 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.