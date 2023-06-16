FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $280.00 at Raymond James

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.21.
FedEx Price Performance
FDX stock opened at $236.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.87.
Insider Transactions at FedEx
In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its holdings in FedEx by 64,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,230 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 24,422.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,721 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 21,900.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 878,443 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.