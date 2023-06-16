FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $237.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,899. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.86 and its 200 day moving average is $206.87.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Melius initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.21.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

