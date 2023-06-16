FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $445.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $408.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. SpectralCast restated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. CICC Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,537 shares of company stock worth $5,165,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDS opened at $422.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $402.33 and a 200 day moving average of $414.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

