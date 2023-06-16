F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Ana Maria White Sells 170 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $23,398.80.

On Friday, April 14th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $24,920.30.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $151.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $174.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.84.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in F5 by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 140.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of F5 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in F5 by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Barclays downgraded shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.13.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

