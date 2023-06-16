F Thomson Leighton Buys 273 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,031.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,360,844.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 271 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,016.01.

On Monday, June 12th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 271 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.43 per share, with a total value of $25,048.53.

On Monday, June 5th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 269 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.98 per share, with a total value of $25,011.62.

On Thursday, June 1st, F Thomson Leighton acquired 272 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $25,024.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 275 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.06 per share, with a total value of $25,041.50.

On Friday, May 26th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 280 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029.20.

On Wednesday, May 24th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 288 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.96 per share, with a total value of $25,044.48.

On Monday, May 22nd, F Thomson Leighton bought 286 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,030.72.

On Friday, May 19th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.10.

On Wednesday, May 17th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 288 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,056.00.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $91.53. 3,710,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,102. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day moving average is $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

