Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Lowered to $127.00 at Piper Sandler

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE XOM opened at $105.89 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.52 and its 200 day moving average is $109.84.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.