Evertz Technologies (ET) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ETGet Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Evertz Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

TSE:ET traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.30. 3,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,847. The firm has a market cap of C$937.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.76. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of C$10.03 and a twelve month high of C$15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

