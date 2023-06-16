Evertz Technologies (ET) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Evertz Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

TSE:ET traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.30. 3,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,847. The firm has a market cap of C$937.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.76. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of C$10.03 and a twelve month high of C$15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.12.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.