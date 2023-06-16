Everscale Trading Up 8.5% This Week (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 16th. Over the last week, Everscale has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. Everscale has a market capitalization of $98.23 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,085,057,991 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

