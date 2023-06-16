Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETNB. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of ETNB opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.76. 89bio has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 20.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $80,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,578 shares in the company, valued at $863,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,305,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $80,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,578 shares in the company, valued at $863,141.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,529,326 shares of company stock valued at $41,016,456 and sold 63,654 shares valued at $1,110,666. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in 89bio by 2,823.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,364 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in 89bio in the first quarter worth about $35,838,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the first quarter worth about $33,666,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in 89bio in the first quarter worth about $28,117,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in 89bio by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,741 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

