European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Shares Down 0.4%

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.81 and last traded at C$2.81. 46,331 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.04, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.27. The company has a market cap of C$263.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.18.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

