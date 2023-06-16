Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Euronet Worldwide worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after acquiring an additional 87,988 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 25,821 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $6,034,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,487,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,509,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.88.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $114.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.45.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

