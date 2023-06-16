Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.62

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.62 ($0.03), with a volume of 145356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.04).

Ethernity Networks Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.84. The stock has a market cap of £3.64 million, a PE ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Ethernity Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching, including broadband access, mobile backhaul, carrier Ethernet demarcation, and data centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ethernity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethernity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.