Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Price Reaches $7.34 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 15th. Ethereum Name Service has a total market cap of $209.96 million and approximately $15.68 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Name Service has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Name Service token can now be bought for approximately $7.34 or 0.00028723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Ethereum Name Service

ENS is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,620,266 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Name Service is ens.domains. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Name Service is ens.mirror.xyz.

Get Ethereum Name Service alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain created by the Ethereum Foundation and developed with the help of a community of developers. It is used to create human-readable names for Ethereum addresses to identify counter-parties and transfer funds quickly, securely and without the need for long addresses.”

Buying and Selling Ethereum Name Service

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Name Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Name Service should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Name Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Name Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Name Service and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.