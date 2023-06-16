Ethereum (ETH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.70 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $1,663.44 or 0.06529324 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $199.97 billion and approximately $5.70 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00044517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00034074 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00017339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,214,903 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

