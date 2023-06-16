Ethereum (ETH) Price Reaches $1,662.07 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $199.81 billion and approximately $7.25 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,662.07 or 0.06520174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00044571 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00033747 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00017309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00015537 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,217,444 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.