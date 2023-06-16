Ethereum Classic Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.10 billion and approximately $87.78 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.82 or 0.00058190 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,476.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.81 or 0.00293661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013739 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.93 or 0.00533557 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.76 or 0.00407276 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003918 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,476,404 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

