ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 472,503 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $46,871,000 after acquiring an additional 18,177 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $844,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

SBUX opened at $101.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.61. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.35 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.