ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 52,880 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 971,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,880 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.30% of Sabre worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 228,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sabre by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Sabre by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Sabre by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sabre by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Sabre Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SABR opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $8.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $742.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SABR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

