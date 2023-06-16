ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 288,635 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 141.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,635 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AMC Entertainment worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $4.77 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AMC Entertainment

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 2,805,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $4,488,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,332,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,931,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 28,649,766 shares of company stock valued at $48,912,730 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

