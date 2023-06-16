ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI opened at $81.45 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

