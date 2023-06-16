ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of LiveRamp worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 183.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 107,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 20.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,524,000 after acquiring an additional 143,546 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 18,530 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $30.74.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $148.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a global technology company. It engages in the provision of data collaboration platform in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

