ETF Managers Group LLC Has $7.28 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,671.70 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,786.85. The company has a market capitalization of $98.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,637.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,431.29.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,684 shares of company stock worth $7,089,937 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,759.80.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

