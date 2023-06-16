ETF Managers Group LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 300.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC opened at $472.58 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $482.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $410.22 and a 200-day moving average of $398.10.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,401 shares of company stock worth $15,585,942. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.89.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

